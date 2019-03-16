Bridlington Town edged out at Barton Town Old Boys

Bridlington Town lost 1-0 on the road at Barton Town Old Boys in the NCEL Premier Division.

Brett Agnew's men had the first chance of the game when Jake Day ran in on goal, but he was denied by Sam Riches in the Barton goal.

On 18 minutes, former Brid Town man Will Waudby had a chance to open the scoring for Barton, but his effort was deflected wide.

He didn't have to wait long for another chance on goal though, and this time he wasn't to be denied, slotting neatly into the bottom corner.

Brid's only real first-half chance to get on level terms came from an Andy Norfolk free-kick, but it flew just over the bar and Barton led 1-0 at the break.

Town had a chance to level on 54 minutes when a superb cross from Norfolk found Day, but his flicked header went just wide.

Eight minutes later Joe McFayden' free-kick sailed over the bar as Town tried to find a crucial equaliser.

Time ran out for Agnew's side as Barton held on for the 1-0 victory.