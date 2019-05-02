Bridlington Town defeat Hull City to claim ERCFA Senior Cup final success

A brace of Chris Jenkinson goals helped Bridlington Town reclaim the East Riding FA Senior Cup in Wednesday night's final, triumphing 3-1 against Hull City U23s at the Roy West Centre.

The young Tigers had defeated the Seasiders in last season's final so Brett Agnew's side were eyeing revenge in the match, which was once again held at the Hull City U23s' home ground.

Town made the perfect start to the final, with leading scorer Joe McFadyen turning his marker and neatly slotting the ball past the City keeper Harvey Cartwright.

The Seasiders continued to have the upper hand throughout the first half, with the Town forward-line proved too strong for the young City centre-backs to handle, and on the stroke of half-time a high free-kick was dropped by Cartwright, which allowed centre-half Jenkinson in to force the ball home from close-range and double Bridlington's lead.

Hull got back into the game after the interval with a fine goal from striker Billy Chadwick as he broke through the Town defence before slotting his shot past Tom Jackson.

The game was held up with 17 minutes remaining when Cartwright suffered a head injury, and after a long delay he was replaced by Harrison Foulkes.

Brid Town teammates congratulate Chris Jenkinson after he made it 2-0 in the cup final

City piled on the pressure and only two superb saves from Jackson maintained their slender advantage.

Town wrapped up the final success seven minutes from time when Foulkes became the second City keeper to drop a high ball, again Jenkinson was on on hand to bundle the ball into the net from close-range and secure the cup for the Seasiders.