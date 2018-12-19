Bridlington Town County pegged back by Hessle Reserves

Bridlington Town County had to be content with a share of the spoils from a home 3-3 draw against East Riding County League Division One title rivals Hessle Rangers Reserves.

The match was not easy on the eye and was partly ruined by the dire east-coast winter weather.

The Seasiders could not have got off to a worse start when after 33 seconds Hessle striker Josh Beet beat the offside trap to neatly slot the ball past Town keeper Adam Hague.

Hessle continued to be on the front foot for large parts of the first half and in the 27th minute Aiden Jones twisted his knee and had to be replaced by Brid Town 2nds captain Louie Gregory, who is coming back from injury.

Chances started to come the way of the home team and after a shot was spilled by the Hessle keeper, the ball fell to the feet of Jason Ridley who drilled the ball right at the advancing keeper.

It was clear from the start of the second half that the Seasiders seemed more determined to not allow this game to pass them by.

The home team’s efforts were rewarded in the 47th minute when Ridley rounded the keeper to make it 1-1.

In the 53rd minute came the controversial moment of the match when the away team were awarded a penalty for a foul, but from the sidelines it looked like the offence was committed well outside the area by Lewis Shaw.

George Barmby stepped up and slotted the ball home to give Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Brid boss Terry Finney decided to freshen up his attacking options in the 62nd minute and Jake Taylor and Tom Goddard came on at the expense of Josh Wright and Ridley.

The subs immediately began to make a difference out on the flanks for Town with their trickery and pace.

The home team got back into the match when a well delivered corner created a scramble in the Hessle area with captain, and joint top- scorer, Alex Staveley getting his toe on the ball to force in the leveller.

At this point the Seasiders were on the front foot and full-backs, Kieran Tate and Danny Lawton were beginning to make their surging runs forward and more chances were being created by the Seasiders.

In the 75th minute super-sub Goddard smashed the ball into the Hessle net to give the Seasiders the lead for the first time.

Only seven minutes after Brid taking the lead the Hessle strikers exploited some space on the counter-attack after a Town corner and Alex Trott marched through to make it 3-3.

For the remaining few minutes of the match, both teams had opportunities to steal the three points, especially Hessle when Shaw had to clear the ball off the goalline in the 92nd minute.

On reflection a draw was a fair result in a match which was adversely effected by the weather and it was Hessle who would have left the seaside the happier of the teams with their point.

The result means that County are still in the promotion mix but the players will see this draw as two points lost rather than one point gained.