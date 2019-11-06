Bridlington Town County aces stun Beverley Town Reserves

Bridlington Town (county) 2019/20. Back row: Callum Flowerdew, Dale Barkworth, James Lawton, Jay Smith-Colley, Kyle Swinney, Jason Ridley, Josh Wilkins, Josh Christlow, Jay Wallace, Sean Warnock. Front row: Jordan Gascoigne, Louis Leddy, Kieran Tate, Terry Finney (Manager), Alex Staveley (Captain), Kev Grantham (Assistant Manager), Danny Lawton, Billy Tyler, Tom Gregory.

County travelled to play at Humber Premier Division One opponents Beverley as the Bridlington side’s own pitch was declared unfit to play on.

Although two leagues higher it was County who progressed into the next round of the cup and it never looked in doubt, in fact the scoreline didn’t do County any justice, as 4-0 or 5-0 could, and should, have been the order of the day.

County started very brightly and took the game to Beverley the front line of Billy Tyler, Jay Wallace and Jordan Gascoigne never gave Beverley’s defence a minute’s peace.

Tyler opened the scoring with a peach of a goal when Gascoigne crossed for the former, who hit the ball on the volley leaving the Beverley Town goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Levi Fox returned to the starting 11, joining Alex Staveley and Josh Christlow in the middle, thwarting anything Beverley had and Christlow superbly supporting the front three.

Town continued to dominate but they squandered chances, also Beverley’s gloveman was pulling off some good saves. Wallace was also through clear on goal only to be judged wrongly offside.

But it was Tyler who got the second goal after some good build-up play set him free to score from close-range.

Tyler was then brought down by the home keeper in the area only for the ref to give a goal-kick when it looked to be a penalty.

At half-time the coaches and players spoke about game management and and ensuring they didn’t relinquish the lead.

The defensive unit of Dale Barkworth, James Lawton, Danny Lawton and Kieran Tate were handling Beverley’s attacks with consummate ease and leaving Kyle Swinney with very little to do.

Wallace was then clean through again only to see his shot go inches wide of the Beverley goal.

As the game went on Town were controlling the game and introduced Nathan Pickering for Wallace, and, returning from injury, Jay Colley for Gascoigne, and both players were straight into the action in the cup-tie.

Tyler, Tate and Christlow all had chances to kill the game off but more good saves from the home custodian kept then scoreline at 2-0 to the Seasiders.

Beverley did manager to launch a shot at the Brid goal, which saw Swinney tip it over.

Louis Leddy replaced Tyler and the sub went on a run turning Beverley’s midfield before freeing up Colley, only to see his shot go wide.

As the final whistle went Town knew they had beaten opponents from a higher level by putting in an excellent performance and taking the game to their opponent.

County’s man of the match award was shared between James Lawton and Barkworth.