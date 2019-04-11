Bridlington Town claim victory at Staveley

Bridlington Town moved back into third place in the NCEL Premier Division table thanks to a 3-1 win at Staveley Miners Welfare on Wednesday night.

The home side made a strong start to the game but Bridlington held firm and opened the scoring through Jake Day on 25 minutes.

It only took five minutes for Staveley to respond, Sam Finlaw scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

A minute into the second half Lewis Dennison struck to restore the lead for the Seasiders.

The three-point haul was confirmed by Benn Lewis' header from a corner eight minutes from time.

Brett Agnew's team head to fourth-from-bottom Bottesford on Saturday, followed by a trip to 10th-placed Bottesford on April 20 and a week later complete their league campaign at home to Maltby Main.