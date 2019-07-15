Bridlington Town chairman Smurthwaite slams £10 admission for Dave Holland Trophy clash at Scarborough Athletic

Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite has hit out at the admission prices for Tuesday night's Dave Holland Memorial Trophy clash at Scarborough Athletic and has promised to reimburse Brid fans with £4 and £2 for concessions..

The game will kick off at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday evening, 7.45pm kick-off.

Smurthwaite's statement on the club website said: "I have just returned from holiday this weekend and was surprised and disappointed to be informed that the admission charge for the above game is £10 for adults and £5 and £3 for concessions and kids.

"Our club has had no involvement for these prices which I believe are too high for a game of this nature and would not have been these prices had the game been played at Queensgate.

"I and my colleagues had the utmost respect for Dave Holland and believe the importance of this game should be reflected in attracting as many fans as possible to the match. With that in mind I will give a rebate to any Bridlington Town fans who want to attend the game.

"If you keep your ticket or make yourself known to me I will reimburse the fans with £4 and £2 for concessions at our next home game to encourage as many of you as possible to attend this important game."