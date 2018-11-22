Bridlington Town chairman hits out at £5million payout to Premier League boss

Peter Smurthwaite has said he is disgusted that Premier League clubs are each paying £250,000 for a farewell gift for the chief executive.

Richard Scudamore is due to get a bumper farewell pay day, but the Bridlington Town chairman said that money could be used to fund grass roots clubs like The Seasiders.

Peter Smurthwaite

In a statement on the club website, he said: "What a disgrace that Richard Sudamore the departing Premier League Executive Chairman is to receive a £5million pound golden hand shake from the Premier League Clubs.

"What would that amount of money do for non-league and grass roots football at a time when most clubs and organisations struggle to pay their way?"

"The good thing is that our level of football is not about money, it’s about involving your local community by giving them an alternative to having to pay large sums of money to travel and watch their local professional club.

"People can feel part of their club and have pride in helping out or watching their team at non-league and grass roots football.

After beating Liversedge 10-0 last week, Bridlington Town host Albion Sports this weekend.

"It brought it home to me last Saturday when one of our young fans decided he wanted to eat his chips and mushy peas whilst sitting in the 'directors' box' a few seats from myself, which greatly amused myself and Mark White sat behind me, who despite his disability loves coming along with his dog to sit with the chairman and watch his favourite team in safe and friendly surroundings.

"The young boy proudly wearing his Bridlington Town replica shirt under his coat and with a smile on his face. Money can’t buy that feeling that what we are giving is so important to the local community and makes the effort to run a decent club all the more worthwhile.

"As well as our first team we also have a reserve team in the local Humber League, a third team in the local County League and an Under 13s team in the Sunday Boys League.

"These teams are run by local people who volunteer to give up their time to allow local players to enjoy being involved with their local club. Some of that £5million pounds would allow us to build another pitch at a different site to accommodate them all and also improve the facilities at our stadium where two of these teams play.

"We are lucky that a lot of the cost of running this club comes from sponsors, most of which are local who kindly donate money and help the club

"So when the Premier League Clubs say “stuff yYou” whilst swimming in their billions, we have that nice feeling that our efforts are appreciated and the local community want to help and support us for the benefit of everyone who loves football in our local community.

"That young lad who came and sat in the 'director's box' will always remember how well he was greeted and was not asked by some steward where his parents were with his pass and how happy and safe he was eating his chips and mushy peas and watching his favourite players entertain him without being paid millions of pounds to represent their local club."