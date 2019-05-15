Bridlington Town chairman hits out as striker Jake Day departs

Bridlington Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite has expressed his annoyance at departing players using social media to thank the fans.

This comes after striker Jake Day announced that he was leaving Town in a post on Facebook.

Smurthwaite said: “The silly season has started with players going onto social media to tell our loyal fans they want to leave as if they are professional footballers.

“I am not sure what they think they are achieving because all it does is quite rightly make my fans angry because the fans have helped pay their expenses last season.

“Statements like ‘ I want to play at a higher level (and get more money)’. Why don’t you stay at the club and help us get to a higher level.

“Perhaps if a bit more effort had gone into that period of one point from four games in March, we could have won the league.

“I still paid the same budget every week whether the results were good or bad. In fact, I have never failed to pay my players or short changed them in my 14 years of owning the club.

“There are not many clubs at our level can say that.

“I had a meeting with Brett Agnew and Anthony Bowsley last night and agreed the budget for the coming season and discussed which players we need to bring in before the start of the season to have a real go at winning the league.”

Day had said on social media: “This has been a very tough decision for me, but I’ve decided to move on.

“The last two and a half years have been my favourite time at a football club and I’m gutted to be leaving, but I feel like I’ve got to so I progress and improve as a player.

“The fans’ support during my time here has been nothing short of amazing and I’d like to thank every one of you for all of your backing, through the good times and the bad. Hopefully I’ll be back one day.”