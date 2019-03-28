Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew to make playing return

Bridlington Town manager Brett Agnew is making his return from a long-term knee injury to line up for the Seasiders this Saturday at Hemsworth.

Agnew, who suffered the knee injury last season during his brief spell with North Ferriby United, said: "I've spoke with my wife, club chairman Pete Smurthwaite and Town assistant manager Ant Bowsley and I think the time is right for me to get back into it again,

"There's no feeling that can replace scoring goals and playing and I think I will and another dimension to our squad.

"This is by no means me stepping on any of the lads' toes or thinking I'm better than anyone it's just to add some physical presence, grit and toughness and a voice around the pitch."