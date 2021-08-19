Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew stays upbeat despite losing opener at Amateur

Harold Monkam will be pushing for a spot in the Brid Town defence at Consett in the FA Cup this Saturday Photo by Dom Taylor

Brid were sunk by second-half goals from Roy Fogarty and Steven Crawford, but Agnew was encouraged by the visitors’ display despite the result.

He said: “I cannot fault the lads’ efforts as they played really well, their first goal came from a mistake from keeper James Hitchcock but he also pulled off three great saves.

“The second was a counterattack in injury-time as we were pushing for a draw.

“The margins between defeat and victory at this level are so fine, you need to take your chances and I was a bit disappointed we did not come away from the game with a point at least.

“Ellis Barkworth came off with a calf injury early on and will probably miss a few weeks now, which is a shame as he has played well at centre-back. But that means the likes of Benn Lewis, Harold Monkam and Jack Bulless will be fighting for a spot in defence our tough FA Cup game at Consett on Saturday,.”

Andy Norfolk will also be available for this weekend’s preliminary round match, but Declan Parker is still a week or so away from returning due to illness.

Agnew added: "Leon Dawson and Nathan Hotte both played well in defence on Tuesday, Lewis Denison also doing well after coming on to replace Ellis in the first half.