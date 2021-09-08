Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew stays upbeat after FA Cup defeat

Will Annan in action for Brid in the loss against Atherton Photo by Dom Taylor

Lewis Denison put Brid ahead early on, but goals from Marcus Cusani, Elliot Rokka and Jack Lenehan sealed a win for the visitors, Brid’s Nathan Hotte being sent off on 71 minutes for a second caution.

Agnew said: “It is disappointing to go out of the cup of course, but I am not disappointed with the lads’ performances, they were superb in both games.

“On Tuesday they worked so hard for each other, and we could easily have been 2-0 up after 15 minutes as we had a goal disallowed when a shot came back down off the bar and went over the line.

“And they could easily have a man sent off for the free-kick incident before the penalty. Their lad did get the ball but once the ref has given a foul and he is last-man you expect the red card to be shown.

"Football is all about fine margins and if those decisions had gone our way we would have been two up against 10 men, but when you are down at the wrong end of the table struggling these things seem to go against you while when you are flying high those things often go your way.

"The Atherton management team were very complimentary to us after the game, they said they could not believe we were down near the bottom of the league as they said we bossed both games against them for 20-minutes spells."

Agnew was also happy to get 90 minutes into his legs in the cup replay.

He said: "We decided to start me up front to be a physical presence and help Billy Logan out, and I was pleasantly surprised how well I felt after the game. I am also keen to let Billy know that I am there as a rival as well. It is good that we have a lot of competition in many departments this season.

"Danny Earl was missing on Tuesday due to his work commitments but he should be back for the league games, otherwise we should all be available. I have given the lads Thursday night off training as we have had a lot of matches recently so the legs will be a bit heavy."

The Seasiders will now look to bounce back with wins at Stocksbridge on Saturday and Brighouse Town on Monday night.

Agnew said: "I am hoping Declan Parker may be back in contention for these games as he continues to recover from Covid-19, I did not want to rush him back in as he was still struggling.