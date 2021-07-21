Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew praises Cam Connelly and Tom Waudby

Cam Connelly, pictured in 2019 playing for Brid Rovers, has impressed for Brid Town

Teenager Connelly netted the opener for his hometown club and could easily have scored two more, while Waudby grabbed a hat-trick, with his two goals in the second half being superb finishes.

Town boss Brett Agnew was once again impressed by ex-Brid Rangers and Brid Rovers ace Connelly.

He said: “Cam was playing up top on his own and did very well, took his goal well and could have scored two more as one was cleared off the line and slotted another chance wide.

“He was a handful for the Rangers defence all night, he is a big strong lad for 17.

“He just needs to learn to be more of an old-fashioned number nine and get that tougher side to his game.”

Agnew was also happy with how Waudby reacted to his half-time advice as he recovered from a poor first half to put in an excellent display in the second half.

The boss added: “I had a word with Tom at the break as he had not done well in the first half, telling him to relax as he was trying too hard.

“I said he was in good form when last season finished, but it will not be easy to just pick up from there after so long out of action, and that he needed to relax. And he certainly took on board the advice as he did very well in the second half.”

Agnew was also impressed with how the defence performed.

He said: “The defence did very well, Nathan Hotte makes a big difference back there with his experience but in the last two games Ellis Barkworth has not put a foot wrong at centre-back.

“The young lads Harold Monkman and Kieran Jordan also impressed me, Kieran has really improved since the last time he was with us from the reserves and he was solid at Hall Road.”

The Brid boss admits that most of his players having played four 90-minute stints in pre-season may not have been ideal but this may give the lads who have started these games a flying start for the NPL East season.

He added: “It is not ideal the way this pre-season has gone with the absences for Covid-19 isolation and other reasons and you usually would not want most of the lads to be playing four 90 minutes in a row, but I said to them at Hall Road that this could give them a boost.

“They now have a lot more time in their legs than they usually would in pre-season and puts them in a much better position than the lads who have been missing.”

Assistant boss Joe Lamplough will be taking charge of Saturday’s home game against Beverley Town as Agnew will not be available.

The game kicks off at 3pm at Queensgate.