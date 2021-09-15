Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew 'gutted' by last-minute defeat at Brighouse

Andy Norfolk had a shot cleared off the line at Brighouse Town.

Shiraz Khan netted the winner for Brighouse in the 90th minute.

On 26 minutes Andy Norfolk’s strike was cleared off the line, then Brid player-boss Brett Agnew headed in a Leon Dawson cross but the assistant had his flag up for a very close call of offside.

Agnew said: “Monday’s game was probably the most deflating loss so far, we more than deserved the three points and definitely onepoint but a lapse in concentration at the end cost us again.

“The work-rate and effort the lads put in was exceptional, as a manager when your players are showing you their will and heart and put themselves about and keep going then I can’t be disappointed in that. I was gutted for the lads that’s one we really deserved.

“Looking forward to Saturday now, Shildon will be a tough task as they have started really well and have had some good results.