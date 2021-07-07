Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew faces Garforth selection worries

Danny Earl notched in Bridlington Town's 5-1 win at Hessle Sporting on Tuesday night. Earl is pictured in action on Saturday against Barton Town. Photo by Dom Taylor

Goals from Danny Earl, Pete Davidson, Will Annan and Jack Bulless put Town in charge at the break at Hessle.

A trialist extended Brid’s lead after the break, with the home side then scoring a consolation goal.

But Agnew was not able to enjoy the win for too long as his mind turned to several players being unavailable for the Garforth Town game on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

He said: “Saturday is going to be a challenge as we are without five or six players. It means I may have to draft in a couple of the Reserves lads in to help boost the squad.

“Ideally I would like to have the majority of my full-strength team or squad at this time of pre-season then look at other options, but at present I am having to play some of the lads longer than I usually would this early in pre-season.

“A lot of the lads could be playing three 90 minutes in a row, which is not ideal.”

Agnew was happy with the displays of several players after the win at Hessle.

He said: “Danny Earl led the line well again, Benn Lewis impressed in defence while Jack Bulless and Leon Dawson did well in their first game back.

“The second half had a bit of a flat feeling unfortunately after we got so many goals in the first period, but the Hessle lads, and a lot of them were only 16 or 17, played very well and never gave up.”

After the Garforth game, Town hit the road again on Tuesday to tackle Jono Greening’s Scarborough Athletic in the David Holland Memorial Trophy game, 7.45pm kick-off.