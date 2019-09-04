Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew closing in on two new signings

Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of Saturday’s crunch game against Barton Town.

Agnew is looking to bring in a new striker and midfielder this week in the hope that it will bolster his squad.

He said: “If we can bring in a few more players, it will put pressure on the other lads and make sure that they are fighting for positions in the team.

“It will be a really tough game at Barton as they always raise their game against us.

“They haven’t had the best of starts and will be looking to get their season up and running. Having watched them on Saturday, they like to play good football and have a few key players that we need to watch out for.”

Having played three league games, winning one, drawing one and losing one, Town sit in 11th and Agnew believes that he has seen a mixture of performances.

He added: “Our performances have been very hot and cold but are gradually getting better.”

Town started the season with a hard-fought draw with Thackley and then took a victory away at West Auckland Town in the FA Cup.

Agnew added: “In both games we played well, but we have to live up to expectations and continue to play football.

“There is no need to panic, the games against Penistone Church, Athersley Recreation and Pickering Town were contrasting,with us playing some of the best and poorest football this season.

Experienced defender Chris Jenkinson is set to return this Saturday.

Agnew said: “Chris has been a big miss for us. We know that he is unavailable at the start of the season, to have him back is a massive boost.”

Striker Josh Greening is yet to open his Town account but his manager has plenty of confidence in the striker.

He added: “Josh just needs a goal, he’s trying hard and with his prolific record I have no doubt that it will come sooner rather than later.”