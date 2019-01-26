Bridlington Town beaten by last gasp Staveley winner

Bridlington Town suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Staveley thanks to a last-minute winner.

Brid trailed at the break thanks to a goal from Staveley captain Sam Finlaw, who ran through the defence and beat the keeper comfortably after 40 minutes.

Town striker Jake Day had a chance to reply immediately, but he was denied by a block from a Staveley defender and then a point blank save by the visiting custodian.

Day then had the perfect chance to level matters up when Chris Adams was fouled in area, but he ballooned his penalty way over the bar.

Brid thought they had nicked a point when Andy Norfolk guided a free-kick into the back of the Staveley net with just two minutes left on the clock.

But Joe Pugh's free-kick was then pushed out by Brid gloveman Tom Jackson and Robson Doolan was on hand to tap in a dramatic winner for Staveley.