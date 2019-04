Bridlington Town edged to a 1-0 win on the road at Bottesford Town in the NCEL Premier Division.

Brett Agnew's side secured the three points thanks to Joe McFadyen's 17th-minute strike.

The Seasiders finish their campaign at home to Maltby Main at Queensgate next Saturday as they look to try and seal third spot in the NCEL standings.

Don't miss Thursday's Free Press for more on Bridlington Town.