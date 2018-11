Bridlington Town hit back from going behind to beat Garforth Town 3-1.

Brett Agnew's charges fell behind to Shaquille Clarke-Adams' header, but Jake Day levelled up moments later from the penalty spot.

Bridlington took the lead through Joe McFadyen in the second half after reacting quickest in the box and adjusting his feet to fire in.

The win was wrapped up when Nathan Modest fired in to seal a superb 3-1 success for Agnew's charges.