Bridlington Town battle back for a draw against nine-man Harrogate Railway

Bridlington Town battled back to seal a 1-1 draw at home against Harrogate Railway in the NCEL Premier Division.

Brid went close after 10 minutes when Jake Day smashed a strike against an upright.

Albert Ibrahimi's penalty was the difference at the interval though as Railway held a 1-0 advantage.

Brid bounced back in the second half though with a little help from the visitors, who had Ibrahimi and Adam Turner sent off in the space of six minutes.

The hosts took full advantage, substitute Benn Lewis levelling matters with a low strike into the bottom corner from just outside the area with 84 minutes on the clock to seal a share of the spoils for Brett Agnew's side.