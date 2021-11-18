Andy Norfolk hit five goals for Bridlington Town in the 10-0 home cup win against Hemingbrough United. Photos by Dom Taylor available to order by emailing [email protected] or on Facebook at DT Sports Photographs

Andy Norfolk smashed in five goals for Town against York League Premier visitors United, with Flynn McNaughton and Elliott Williams scoring two apiece as well as recent signing, defender Jaz Goundry, who joined one a month’s loan from Grimsby Town last week.

Agnew said: “In these games when you are expected to win you are on a hiding to nothing, but I asked the lads for a big win and a clean sheet and they gave me both.

“Andy took his goals very well but he could easily have scored 10 goals. Flynn took his goals well and it will be great for him to get a couple of goals, he has really impressed since joining us.

“It was also great to see Elliott get two goals, even though they were two of the most bizarre goals you will ever see, a scorpion kick and an overhead kick on a rebound!

“Also Jaz (Goundry) getting a goal capped another top display for the young lad, he has done very well in both games so far.

“He has done well at centre-back but I think he may well be able to do a good job for us in central midfield too, I was delighted to get him on loan from Grimsby for a month and we’ll be looking at getting him for a second month.”

Town were also boosted by the return of midfielder Pete Davidson from injury for the cup clash.

Agnew said: “It was good to get some minutes into Pete Davidson last night, we have really missed him and Matty Dixon during the past eight weeks they have been injured as they are two of our best players.

“Pete came through it okay and he should be fine for the trip to Ossett United on Saturday, and also Matty Dixon may well be back training with us on Thursday, so he could also be in contention for Saturday.”

Agnew was also glad to get chance to manage from the sidelines on Tuesday night too, only having to come on as a sub after an hour.

The player-boss added: “After having to play for eight games in a row it made a nice change to manage from the sidelines last night.

“I think it’s been difficult for me to manage while on the pitch during this spell while we have had a lot of players out, so hopefully we’ll soon be able to get another striker in and then I can concentrate on managing rather than playing.

“When you are playing and miss a chance you can be frustrated but also when you see something go wrong elsewhere like defence while on the pitch you are also frustrated as a manager!”

The Seasiders head to fifth-placed Ossett United on Saturday and Agnew is prepared for a tough clash.

The striker added: “Ossett are going well and have good players such as ex-Scarborough duo, striker James Walshaw and defender Ross Killock, so they will pose us problems, but some of our better displays so far this season have been against the higher-placed clubs.”

Town suffered a 2-0 loss at second-placed Shildon in the NPL Division East on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Thexton opened the scoring for the home side in the 28th minute, a huge blow for the Seasiders as they had just started to gain a foothold in the match.

The visitors also started strongly in the second half, but once again, they conceded just as they looked likely to level, Michael Sweet doubling the lead for Shildon on 66 minutes.