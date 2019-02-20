Bridlington Town ace Broadley earns Northern call-up

Bridlington Town's Matt Broadley has been called up to the English Universites Northern squad for the upcoming year.

The Leeds Trinity student joined the Queensgate club from Thackley two months ago, and has become a key player for the NCEL Premier Division title-chasers, netting five goals so far for the Seasiders.

Leeds Trinity tweeted their support for him: "Congratulations to LeedsTrinity student & LeedsTrinityFC first-team vice-captain Matthew Broadley on his selection for the @EngUniSport Regional North Squad."

The English Universities North vs South game will be played on Sunday at Sandbach United FC.