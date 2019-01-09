Bridlington's Cresswell favourite for York City job

Bridlington-born Richard Cresswell has emerged as the odds-on favourite to be named as the next manager of National League North side York City.

The ex-City star is the 4/6 favourite with BetVictor to take over from Sam Collins.

Former Premier League player Cresswell started playing junior football for Bridlington Rangers at the age of eight before joining the City youth system in 1991 at the age of 14, signing his first professional contract with the Minstermen in 1995.

Cresswell is currently the head of academy coaching at Leeds United, one of the several clubs he represented as a player.

According to Betvictor, the second favourite is former Newcastle and Fulham midfielder and Huddersfield, Birmingham and Bury boss Lee Clark at 8/1.

The former Preston NE, Leicester City, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday striker scored 121 goals in 574 appearances.

Cresswell took charge of City for one game in October 2015 as caretaker manager, stepping up from his role as first-team coach, after the sacking of Russ Wilcox, overseeing a 1-0 League Two defeat against Crawley Town.