Bridlington Rovers return to top spot

Bridlington Rovers won 3-0 at Holme Rovers Reserves to regain top spot in Division Two of the East Riding County League.

Rovers were hammered 14-1 the previous week after being reduced to 10 men early on, but they bounced back in style as they dominated proceedings from the off.

With some lovely football being played, Holme were effectively chasing shadows.

Quick to realise this they had no choice but to soak up the pressure and sat 11 men behind the ball.

Rovers worked tirelessly to open the home side up with superb efforts from Ryan Swift, Josh Pilmoor and Harry Leddy.

Rovers deservedly broke the deadlock on the half-hour with a well-taken effort from Nathan Bristow.

However the game should have been dead and buried by this point.

It was 1-0 to the good by half-time and Holme didn’t test Rovers keeper Callum Flowerdew at all.

The second half began the same as the first, with the Brid side in total control.

Holme dug in deep and tried to hit Rovers on the break with the long ball to grab a leveller, but Louis Leddy, Bailey Alves and Lewis Goodacre dealt with it comfortably.

Holme were pushed deep and this also allowed those three at the back to join in the Rovers attack.

It was only a matter of time before Rovers extended their lead with a neat bit of football in the final third that eventually found stand-in captain Swift to head home.

Holme did get a couple of clear-cut chances due to individual errors from the away side. One of these was harder to miss than score but their striker blasted over the bar.

The visitors however were on a rampage with wave after wave of attacking football.

This eventually paid off with a lovely build up of play, for substitute Bradley Holmes to hit the back of the net with a well-struck volley.

Rovers needed to claw back some of the goals conceded the week before and should have at least doubled their goal tally. Nonetheless it was another three points chalked up and head into the festive break still top of the league.

The referee’s man of the match was Nathan Bristow, while the manager’s man of the match was James Precious.

FC Lodge slipped to a 6-2 defeat at South Park Rangers on Saturday.

Telegraph’s Division Three promotion challenge was dented by a 5-2 loss at Chaos United last weekend.