Bridlington Rovers Ladies wrap up league and cup double

Bridlington Rovers Ladies completed a league and cup double by retaining the League Cup with a 5-1 win against East Yorkshire Carnegie in Sunday’s final at The Roy West Centre in Hull.

Rovers had the better of the opening exchanges in the East Riding Women’s League Cup final, with Jade Newlove looking a threat down the left.

The Rovers back four of Skie Wyatt, Mel Marsden, Dani Kendrick and Kennedy Elvin limited Carnegie to few chances with the goalkeeper Sophie Adamson barely called into action.

Rovers were also on top in the midfield battle, with Ellie Harding and Amy Thompson getting around the pitch and always looking to drive forwards, with Chamaine Pinder in a slightly deeper role, breaking up play and doing a lot hard work for the team.

Ten minutes before the half-time break, Rovers switched wingers with Newlove going to the right and Amy Ward coming to the left and the change paid off with Newlove scoring the first goal of the game with a powerful strike from the edge of the 18-yard area.

The second half saw Rovers start well again, but the game was becoming a midfield battle.

The introduction of substitute Demi Hanson gave Rovers more pace that troubled the Carnegie back-line.

Hanson soon made an impact with an excellent cross that saw Ward make it 2-0, putting Rovers in firm control of the game.

This sparked a spell of dominance for Rovers who soon made it three, this time skipper Marsden heading home from a corner.

Minutes later Ward scored her second goal of the game with a superb volley on the turn, giving the Carnegie goalkeeper no chance from a cross from full-back Elvin.

Ward scored Rovers’ fifth and final goal of the match, completing her hat-trick after racing clear and smashing home.

Carnegie did manage to get a goal back minutes before the end with a good strike from Sian Bentley, but the league champions had long since wrapped up the final victory and completed their league and cup double.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies manager Mark Womersley said: “We were absolutely outstanding from the first to the last whistle.

“East Yorkshire Carnegie are a good team, but we never gave them a sniff.

“It was a classic Bridlington Rovers Ladies performance as we were strong and solid in the first half of the final and opened up and went for it in the second.

“Amy Ward took the player of the match award from the officials for a superb hat-trick, capping off an excellent season for her.

“This was an outstanding team performance from start to finish, with all 12 players in the squad playing their part in a truly excellent display.

“This was the perfect way to end a brilliant season. Thank you to everyone that’s supported us along the way.”

The manager has high hopes for next season.

He added: “We cannot stand still now we have to push on and look to be strong once again next season in a league that will be very difficult and a step up in quality.

“But we’ve got confidence in the players that are staying with us and are confident that we’ll recruit well over the summer.”

]Bridlington Rovers Ladies starting 11: Adamson, Wyatt, Marsden, Kendrick, Elvin, Newlove, Thompson, Harding, Pinder, Ward, Groves.

Used substitute: Hanson.