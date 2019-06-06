Bridlington Rovers Ladies' promotion to NE Regional League confirmed

Bridlington Rovers Ladies have had their promotion from the East Riding County Women’s League to the North East Regional League formally accepted.

Mark Womersley’s Rovers side claimed the league title and the League Cup in a superb 2018/19 campaign, but they had to apply to make the step up.

He said: “We are delighted to have been officially accepted into the North East Regional League.

“Now it’s official it’s full steam ahead as we prepare and get ourselves ready for the challenge.

“We’ve had four players leave the club which we were expecting due to the extra time needed to commit to travelling is always a factor when moving up, but we’d like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication in representing the club and helping us to the league and cup double.”

The manager is now busy preparing for the 2019-20 season.

He added: “We have come back to training very early and are currently training on Sunday mornings in order to maintain and improve our fitness levels as well as introducing some new faces to the squad.

“We are currently in the process of adding players to the squad and we are extremely happy with the players that we have brought in so far.

“We have brought in a strength and conditioning coach and would also like to bring in a goalkeeper coach.”