Bridlington Rovers Ladies handed home FA Cup opener against Bradford Park Avenue

Bridlington Rovers Ladies have been handed a home draw against Bradford Park Avenue in the FA Cup preliminary round on Sunday September 1.

Boss Mark Womersley said: "We are very excited about the draw, if I'm honest both teams are probably going to be happy with it as we play in the same North-East Regional League and we are both newly promoted, so it'll be a good test for both sides.

"We are delighted to be at home as we made Gypsey Road a fortress last season and we aim to do the same this season.

"FA Cup games are always a special occasion and we made some very special memories last season.

"It's a real adventure and we want to see how far we can go.

"Last season we made it all the way to the third qualifying round defeating Rotherham United and Accrington Ladies along the way before coming up against an outstanding FC United of Manchester side.

"Myself, Kev Drewry, all the players and everyone connected to the club are all very excited. Let's see how far we can go."

Rovers kick off their season on Sunday August 18 at York RI in the North East Regional League Cup, then open their league campaign at Wakefield Trinity on September 8.