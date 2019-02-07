Bridlington Rovers Ladies eye historic treble

Bridlington Rovers Ladies will be looking to continue their push for a league and cup treble with a win in their East Riding Women’s League Cup quarter-final against South Cave this Sunday.

Rovers are flying high in the East Riding Women’s League, having won all 12 of 12 of their matches, and they have also won their way through to the final four of the East Riding FA County Cup.

The ladies take on third- placed Cave this Sunday at Allotment Lane in Driffield, and the last time the two teams met was in the County Cup quarter-finals at South Cave, which Bridlington Rovers won 5-0.

South Cave Ladies are also in good form and are unbeaten in eight games stretching back to November.

Their last defeat was at the hands of Rovers in the County Cup clash.

No team has achieved this treble before so the Bridlington team have set their sights on making history this campaign.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies skipper Mel Marsden said: “We are 12 unbeaten in the league at the moment so we go into our semi-final confident and hoping to retain the League Cup, staying on track for the treble.

“South Cave are a physical team and will come and give us a good game.

“We just need to remain focused and play our game and hopefully come away with the win.”

Boss Mark Womersley added: “We have been in great form all season, the players really enjoy big games’

‘We set out at the start of the season to try and improve on last season and so far we have.

“We won the League Cup last season and it would mean a lot to retain it, I can’t remember a team ever retaining the trophy.”