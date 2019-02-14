Bridlington Rovers Ladies book final spot

Bridlington Rovers Ladies booked their spot in the East Riding Women’s League Cup final with a 5-2 win against South Cave.

Rovers boss Mark Womersley was delighted with the display.

He said: “Semi-finals are always tough games, especially when you have the tag of favourites.

“We got off to a great start and though we were pegged back, we showed great spirit and will to win.

“I have to give a mention to Dani Kendrick, who stood in as our keeper.

“Amy Ward was the player of the match with another outstanding display and another hat-trick.

“We are back in league action next up with a tough trip to Hull Kingston before we host North Ferriby United Ladies.”

Rovers started very quickly with Chamaine Pinder forcing a save from the Cave keeper after two minutes, the resulting corner taken by Amy Thompson was headed home by skipper Mel Marsden to give the Brid side an early lead.

Amy Ward made it 2-0 to Rovers after 10 minutes, smashing the ball past the keeper giving her no chance.

South Cave slowly grew into the game and got a goal back around the 25-minute make with a long-range strike from Becky Whitaker.

Cave drew level soon after once again with a long-range strike from Sam Bassett once again giving keeper Dani Kendrick no chance.

This prompted Rovers to shift gears and minutes later a good passing move carved Cave wide open for early sub Josie Groves to slot calmly home.

The second half saw Rovers start quickly once againand it wasn’t long until Ward made it 4-2, claiming her second goal of the game with a neat finish past the Cave keeper.

Rovers were starting to control the game with Jess Coyne and Ellie Harding controlling the midfield, while Amy Thompson and Demi Hanson shone on the wings.

Rovers made it five soon after with Ward completing her hat-trick when the Cave keeper kicked the ball straight to her, player of the match Ward rounding the Cave goalkeeper to tap home.