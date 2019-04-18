Bridlington Rovers and Pocklington 4ths claim Driffield League Cup success

Bridlington Rovers Reserves and Pocklington Town 4ths claimed the hours at the Driffield League cup finals day at Allotment Lane, Driffield.

The Bryan Pannhausen Cup final was an all-Bridlington affair with two familiar foes turned into a cagy battle with few chances.

Rovers skipper Mark Stockdale holds aloft the Bryan Pannhausen Cup

Rovers struggled to get the ball forward, while Flamborough looked comfortable at the back.

The midfields cancelled each other out and chances were few and far between.

The breakthrough came with about 10 minutes left when a half clearance from the Flamborough defence found its way out to the right wing, and Lukas Kosiello rose to head the ball, over the keeper and into the near corner.

Flamborough pushed forward for the equaliser, but couldn’t get past the Rovers back four.

In the Don Bemrose Trophy Pocklington 4ths faced Martonian, as the latter looked to cause an upset against the unbeaten league champions.

Pock set up well with the defence cutting out most of the attack, while a fine save from a deflected shot nearly put Martonian ahead.

Town were causing havoc at corners and almost went ahead early on with manager Rob Eeles winning the majority of the high balls.

The game grew in intensity and challenges became stronger.

Dale Nelthorpe in the Martonian midfield and the Pocklington number eight made their presence felt.

Tempers did bubble over at one point with referee Keiron Kent dispatching Martonian midfielder Ben I’Anson for a kick out at a Pock opponent.

Town made the breakthrough with the reliable Jon Parsons netting past a stranded keeper following a break down the left channel.

A goal down, Martonian chased the game and Pock managed a few counter attacks as the Brid side gambled with the defence.

Time ultimately ran out for Martonian, giving Pock a league and cup double.