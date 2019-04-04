Bridlington Rovers and Bridlington Rangers team launch new partnership

Bridlington Rovers FC and Bridlington Rangers Juniors FC are celebrating achieving FA Community Club status by entering into a partnership agreement.

The Community Club award is the highest Charter Mark Standard achievable by clubs.

The agreement between the two clubs will involve Rangers using its best endeavours to encourage young players when they reach the age of 17 to move up to senior football with the Rovers women’s and men’s teams.

John Gibson MBE, the chairman of Rangers, said: “The partnership with Rovers is very important to Rangers.

“It is a landmark in our history. We are proud to be honoured with the Community Club award which is a recognition of what Rangers have achieved over the last 40 years in the local football scene and in the local community.

“We have 20 Rangers teams at the moment, and approaching 300 boys and girls playing for these teams.”

Rovers chairman Nick Brunton added: “Rovers are proud to be associated with a great club like Rangers.

“Rovers were established in 1903 and Rangers in 1979, it is great to see two of the town’s oldest clubs with great traditions working so close together.

“We look forward to working alongside Rangers to continue to grow all aspects of local, grassroots football and continue to see players develop.

“I sincerely believe this partnership and award can only benefit all concerned.

“Rovers believe in a simple pathway for juniors transitioning to senior football. We believe in giving these juniors the best opportunity to continue playing.”

Rovers are also open to all local juniors who want to join their club.

He added: “This partnership with Rangers supports this philosophy and Rovers will continue to be open to all juniors no matter what club they are playing with and look forward to working closely with other junior clubs in the future.

“We are able to apply our philosophy in practice thanks to the excellent facilities we have at the CYP and our tireless, loyal volunteers, coaches and players, who share our club vision to make a difference locally, helping young adults to continue enjoying their football through their late teens into senior football and beyond into veterans football.

“Bridlington Rovers are proud to have grown from one team to six teams.

This includes a men’s first team, ladies first team, men’s reserve team, veterans A team, veterans B team and a walking football team.

“It is our hope to have a girls under-16s team, a girls under-14s team, a men’s third team and a veterans C team in the near future.

“This partnership will assist both clubs achieve their goal of increasing participation in grassroots football and Rovers welcome the chance of working closer with any other clubs who also share the same belief.”