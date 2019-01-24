Bridlington Rangers Pumas edged out by leaders

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s lost out 2-0 at home to Lambwath Rangers in their Hull & District Youth League game on Sunday.

As the match kicked off, Drypool League leaders Lambwath were the slightly better side, pinning the Pumas in their own half and restricting them to breakaway chances.

For all their territorial advantage Lambwath couldn’t create any goalscoring opportunities and both goalkeepers had little to do, so it was no surprise that the teams went into the interval level at 0-0.

A mix-up between the Pumas keeper and a defender in the 34th minute allowed an alert Lambwath forward to nip in and finish easily for the opener.

In the 48th minute Leon Winter was adjudged to have brought down a Lambwath player and the resulting penalty was scored to make the game safe at 2-0 .

A Pumas free-kick just before full-time produced a fine save from the visiting gloveman.

Although the Pumas didn’t produce their best football this was a battling effort from all involved and no one gave up against the bigger Lambwath outfit and could have come out of the game with a point if not for a couple of errors.

The Pumas man of the match was Winter, who was solid at the back and didn’t give the Lambwath striker a look at goal.

The other star player was Joel Jewitt in midfield, battling from the off despite a couple of knocks.

In the same division, Burlington Jackdaws Under-12s suffered a 6-1 loss at local rivals Driffield Panthers, Lucas Parker scoring for the Brid side.

In the Myton League, Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-12s suffered a 2-1 defeat at Beverley Town Panthers.

Bridlington Town Juniors Under-13s drew 2-2 at home to South Cave Bears in the Myton League.

Brid’s goals came from Harvey Thompson and an own goal.

Jack Bingham was the Town parents’ man of the match and Coby Scotter was the coaches’ man of the match.

In the Wyke League, Bridlington Rangers Sharks Under-13s won 8-5 at home toEast Riding Rangers Reds.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s slipped to a 6-1 loss at Driffield Hurricanes in the Drypool League, with man of the match Dylan Deeming on target for the Jackdaws.

Bridlington Rangers Jets Under-15s lost 6-3 in their trip to South Cave Sporting in the Kingston League match.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-16s came away with a 3-1 win at Costello Cougars thanks to goals from Bailey Chapman (2) and Riley Jemmison in the Myton League, while Bridlington Rangers Panthers Under-16s won 5-1 against Kingston Harriers Purples in the Drypool League.