Bridlington Pumas roar to victory at Cottingham

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s claimed a superb 4-1 win in windy conditions at Cottingham Rangers Yellows in the Hull & District Youth League.

Playing into a strong wind the Pumas quickly exerted their authority on the game playing some attractive passing football, however there was little threat.

Cottingham, using the wind to their advantage were playing the ball over the top at every opportunity and causing the visitors some trouble.

Pumas began to focus their attacks down the right where Makhaya Widnall was finding plenty of space.

In the 18th minute a superb diagonal ball from Joel Jewitt found Widnall, who gathered the ball in his stride, took one touch and drilled the ball past the keeper from eight yards out.

The Bridlington boys remained in control without adding to their tally.

Then in the 25th minute the Yellows won the ball back in their own half and smashed the ball long, the Cottingham striker won his physical battle with the diminutive Leon Winter and calmly rolled the ball home to make it 1-1.

The second half kicked off and again the Pumas took control pinning back their opponents and cleaning up the long -ball counter-attacks.

Charlie De’Ath raced into the box and looked certain to score, however a slightly heavy touch saw the keeper become favourite.

The keeper collected the ball, De’Ath was unable to avoid the collision, and the home gloveman hurt himself and had to be substituted.

In the 46th minute a dangerous run from Widnall was halted just on the edge of the box with a foul. De’Ath, who had recently returned to the field lined up the free-kick, lifted it over the wall to beat the keeper and find the top corner of the net.

In the 50th minute a fine fun from De’Ath saw him tripped in the box.

De’Ath stepped up to take the spot kick, a fine save from the Cottingham keeper unfortunately rebounded straight to the feet of the penalty-taker, who made no such mistake at the second attempt.

The scoring was completed in the 55th minute when following a melee in the box, Jewitt found the ball at his feet and calmly found the back of the net.

This was a solid performance from all involved, the star man trophy going to Widnall, who notched his first goal of the campaign and was full of running in an unfamiliar position.

The manager’s man of the match was Evan James who remained calm when required in his new defensive role.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s lost out 4-1 at home to Long Riston.

Returning after the Christmas break to face a tough home game against top-of-the table Long Riston saw Jackdaws needing to put in a good performance.

Kicking off with the wind saw a good start to the game with Long Riston making some good chances in the first 10 minutes and bringing Jackdaws’ new keeper Lewis Storry into action with some excellent saves.

The defence of Harry Gowland, Eugene Gray, Toby Ivens-Lee and Kai Parker were also busy keep Long Riston at bay, and were working together to thwart constant attacks before making some good forward passes into midfield which saw Jackdaws come into the game as the half wore on.

The midfield of Adam and Kazim Choudhary, Harvie Retallic and Dylan Deeming were a constant threat and were making some superb passes and creating chances for the front two of Dylan Hopkins and Reuben Craven.

On came David Pockley into the midfield and Jackdaws were taking more time on the ball and keeping possession which saw Long Riston frustrated and Jackdaws coming more into the game.

Three minutes before half- time Jackdaws won a free-kick just in the Riston half, and with a lovely floated effort the hosts were unlucky to not be infront.

With the last kick of the first half Dylan Deeming scored an excellent goal to send the Jackdaws in at half -time 1-0 up.

Playing into the wind in the second half, the hosts knew they would have to battle hard to stay in the game and were under constant attack from the off.

On came Alfred Stone, Yasmine Deeming and Cameron Wadsworth and they were straight into the action with some good tackles and clearances on the edge of the box.

With the wind in their favour and Long Riston’s midfield dynamo on top form, it was only a matter of time before the visitors scored and after creating chance after chance their goal finally came to make it 1-1.

With the action now moving from end to end and legs tiring, Jackdaws were creating chances and were unlucky not to be back in front.

As the game moved into the last 10 minutes, Riston caught Jackdaws on the counter-attack and scored twice within a few minutes to make it 3-1.

Jackdaws never gave up, forcing the visiting keeper into a good save late on.

Back came Long Riston and from a long ball they made it 4-1 just before full-time.

The man of the match award went to gloveman Storry.

Burlington Under-16s went down 1-0 against unbeaten Springhead in a keenly-contested match, which saw the Jackdaws hit the crossbar and post before conceding late on.

Bailey Chapman was handed the Burlington man of the match award.