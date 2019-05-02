Bridlington keeper Abi Wallace, 14, sparkles in first games for England Under-15s

Bridlington School’s Abi Wallace, 14, sparkled in only her second England Under-15s game, saving two penalties in a shoot-out against Belgium.

After a cracking performance, England claimed a 2-0 win in the match, which was part of a tour of Belgium.

There was a shoot-out after the game and the touring side won that 5-3 with Wallace making two superb saves.

Previous to this, the Brid teenager also shone against the Belgians on her debut, the game ending 2-2 with the hosts winning the penalty shootout.

Wallace, 15, said: “Being away with the team was an unbelievable experience, they are a great bunch of girls from all over the country.

“I just wanted to play in a game, but to start and to save two penalties to help the team win was a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for the next match.”

The former Burlington Jackdaws player now plays for York City Under-16s, a year above her age-group.

Joining Jackdaws at the age of five, she started at centre-back, but soon found herself in goal.

Jackdaws coach Kev Wood said: “Abigail was always a pleasure to coach.

“After being encouraged by Nick Tudor’s goalkeeper coaching, she made the choice to make it her position. She had all the skills to make a great keeper.

“Her footballing future looks like it’s blossoming, it’s what dreams are made of. I’d like to congratulate her on her fantastic development, the sky really is the limit for her. “

Jackdaws chairman Chris Kirkham said: “I recall presenting Abigail with a trophy at presentation and wished her all the best. I now follow her story with updates from parents on social media.

“It’s an amazing development story and something we set this club up for.”