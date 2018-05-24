Brid Town sign former Hull City and England Under-19s midfielder Doyle

Bridlington Town have snapped up former Hull City and England Under-19s ace Nathan Doyle.

Doyle, 31, who also played, as a defender or midfielder, for Derby County, Barnsley, Bradford City and Luton Town, said: "I'm delighted to sign for Bridlington Town and can't wait to link up with the lads for pre-season.

"When Curtis and Ash went to Bridlington I always checked to see how results were going and after speaking with Curtis this week I can't wait to get started and we are hoping to push for promotion.

"I'm hoping I can help achieve our goal and also help some of the younger lads in the squad develop and pass on some of the vast experience I have gained in my time in the professional game.

"When speaking to Curtis about the plans for the team I could tell he really believed in the club and everybody I have spoken to about the club has spoken highly of Bridlington Town and especially chairman Peter Smurthwaite so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and trying to lead from the front and by example."