Brid Town Rovers sink Telegraph in ERCFA Cup derby

Jake Lister

The opening exchanges were evenly matched and both sides battled to gain the initiative.

It arrived for the visitors as some slack defending by the home side resulted in a penalty. Up stepped Jake Lister who made no mistake to draw first blood, smashing the ball past Marcus Hullah.

The first half continued in a competitive manner with Telegraph looking to use their physicality and experience to dominate, ultimately, it took some quick thinking from a setpiece to catch out the hosts.

Short corners were a topic in the post match discussion and this one paid dividends as Joe Pratley’s goal bound effort was brilliantly blocked but Lister was on hand to gobble up the rebound.

Two goals to the good at the interval was a chance for Telegraph to re-group, however, Rovers managed to produce a mature performance and grabbed a crucial third goal to all but take the sting out of any potential fightback.

Man of the match Lister capped a fine hat-trick, and personal performance, by firing low through the defender’s legs after a powerful run.

Will Webb added a late fourth with a cracking strike with his left foot.

Town Rovers head to Easington United this Saturday in Humber Premier Division One, while Telegraph will look to bounce back with victory in another derby clash at Bridlington Sports Club in the East Riding County League Premier Division.

Bridlington Rovers lost out 1-0 at home to North Cave in the Senior Country Cup.

Rovers will play host to Roos in Division One this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Academy lost 3-2 at home to Driffield Town in the ERCFA Qualifying Cup.

The Academy are set to host Skirlaugh this weekend.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas progressed in the Qualifying Cup with a 5-2 success at Wareham Forest.

The Pandas scorers were Charley Brown (2), Ben Leeson and Jed Oyston, along with an own goal.

The Pandas head to Brownies in Division Five on Saturday afternoon.

County League Division Three leaders remain unbeaten after their 3-0 home win against Driffield EI Reserves.

Craig Webb, Ash Armitage and Tom Coates netted for Spa, who will entertain Fulford in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup on Saturday.

Division Four leaders Bridlington Rovers Millau won 3-1 at Longhill Ravens 1.

A Jay Wallace double and an Austen Wiles effort maintained Millau’s unbeaten start to the season.