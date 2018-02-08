Brid Town Reserves smack magnificent seven past Blackburn

Bridlington Town Reserves' superb 7-0 home win against Blackburn Athletic to the top of the Humber Premier League Division One standings.

The Seasiders’ second string are in pole position in the first division by virtue of having scored more goals than Hull United, who are level on points and goal difference, but Hull have a game in hand on the Brid team.

Town had previously played two tight games at Blackburn, and after winning by the only goal in the League Cup in mid-November, they returned two weeks later in the league to play out a 1-1 draw.

The Seasiders started the stronger of the two sides and opened the scoring in the seventh minute when full-back Josh Christlow floated a free- kick into the opposing penalty area for Josh Heseltine to rise highest and head the ball home.

For the whole of the first half Town were relentless as an attacking force, but it was another 20 minutes before they added to the score.

Centre-back Ben Gregory made a surging run forward before picking out James Faulkner in the area and he slid the ball past the advancing Blackburn Athletic goalkeeper.

In the 35th minute Billy Tyler tried his luck from almost 30 yards and after the ball bounced in front of the Blackburn goalkeeper it found its way into the bottom corner of the net.

Then five minutes later Tyler scored a second goal to give the Reserves a comfortable 4-0 lead at the half-time interval.

The hosts continued to dominate after the break, and 11 minutes into the second half, team captain Louis Gregory delivered a diagonal ball out wide to Christlow, who then crossed it into the area where Faulkner headed in goal number five, before being replaced by Nathan Pickering.

Thirteen minutes from time Tyler, after his first-half brace, turned provider to present Louis Gregory with a simple tap-in.

Then right at the death Glen Walker scored his first goal for the club, by dispatching a 25-yard free-kick beyond the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

On Saturday Barton Town Reserves visit Queensgate hoping to avenge the 2-1 defeat that they suffered at the hands of the Seasiders in the opening Division One fixture of the season.

With Hull United and LIV Supplies playing each other in the East Riding FA Intermediate Cup a victory for Town would open up a three-point gap at the top.

Following the postponement of last Saturday’s home game against Middleton Rovers, Town’s third team return to action with a visit to West Hull Amateurs in the East Riding County League Division One.

Both games will kick off at 2pm.

Bridlington Town Reserves: Nestor, Jones (Tate 70), B. Gregory, Heseltine, Christlow, Faulkner (Pickering 56), Tyler, Richardson (Taylor 66), L. Gregory (c), Walker, Blakeston

Referee: Paul Poucher