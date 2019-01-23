Brid Town Reserves slip to home loss

Bridlington Town Reserves are still searching for their opening Humber Premier Division One win of the year after suffering a 2-0 loss at home to Goole United on Saturday

Before the game, Kieran Jordan pulled up with a knee injury, and manager John Kenney brought in Ben Marshall.

Town started the game in a bright and positive way, looking after the ball and not giving Goole the opportunity to settle in.

The Goole keeper pulled off three fantastic saves in quick succession, denying Andy Higgins, Jake Lister and Billy Tyler.

Goole broke the deadlock with a cross that looped over the stranded Reece Nestor, who could do nothing to prevent the ball landing in his net.

Town tried to push for the equaliser with full-backs Marshall and Josh Christlow both bombing forward at every opportunity.

Goole had their keeper to thank once again by denying James Faulkner and centre-back Dom Richardson by pulling off another two brilliant saves.

After the break a goal for the Goole centre-back left Town with a huge task to try and salvage something, but the visitors held on for the win.

Manager Kenney said: “It’s always difficult losing a game you should have won, Goole took their chances and we simply didn’t and at this level that can hurt you.”

Town Reserves will look to get back to winning ways and get their promotion hopes on track when they return to action at home to Hessle Sporting United a week on Saturday.

Bridlington Town County were given a home walkover in their East Riding County League Division One game against Haltemprice.

This keeps County well in the promotion race and they face a crunch clash at rivals Middleton Rovers on Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers returned to the top of the second division table with a 3-3 home draw against fourth-placed South Park.

After a humiliating 3-2 defeat against bottom-of-the league Hornsea the previous week, the home side struggled at times and it was clear that confidence was an issue.

The away side were 2-0 up within 20 minutes through Nick Johnson and Connor Moore, Rovers poorly dealing with two set-pieces.

However after going behind the hosts slowly got back into the game.

Both sides were playing some nice stuff and Rovers clawed one back before half- time.

The ball was played into Ashley Kaye, who whipped in a neat cross for new signing James Lawton to smash a half volley into the top corner.

Rovers came out for the second half with renewed belief that they could get something from the game.

Ryan Swift, although a yard offside, slotted home Rovers’ equaliser.

The home side were outstanding throughout the second half, and debutant centre-back Joe Davies shone for Brid.

Rovers deservedly went ahead as they piled on the pressure.

Lawton turned creator with an excellent ball into the box finding Nicholas Allanach to bang a shot into the top corner.

Rovers’ tactic of trying to run down the clock instead of going for the killer blow backfired.

As Park regained possession and launched a ball over the top for the wide man to whip in a cross in for striker Moore to head home the equaliser in the 87th minute and grab a point.

The referee’s man of the match was Craig Robinson and manager’s man of the match was Dan King.

Rovers head to local rivals Lodge this Saturday.

Lodge lost 2-1 at Driffield EI Reserves on Saturday.

Brandon Smith was sent off for the visitors, Josh Samanjoul netting their only goal.

Telegraph boosted their Division Three promotion hopes with a magnificent 7-0 win at Hutton Cranswick SRA Reserves on Saturday.

A home win against Gilberdyke Phoenix this weekend would further strengthen Telegraph’s hopes of going up.