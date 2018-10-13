Brid Town edged out in Vase thriller

Bridlington Town suffered a 3-2 extra-time loss at Sunderland RCA in the FA Vase first round.

Andy Norfolk gave the Seasiders the lead on 13 minutes when his effort sailed over home keeper Dimi Tsapolos.

The home side levelled through a 28th-minute Colin Larkin penalty after Luke Page had been fouled.

Three minutes later a superb Page run down the right wing and low cross was force home by Nathan O'Neill, to put the Northern League Division One side ahead.

Brid's super-sub Jake Day fired in a superb second-half strike to take the game to extra-time, but the home side managed to grab a late winner towards the end of the second period of extra-time.