Brid Town blast Rangers for six in derby clash

Bridlington Town striker Jake Day bagged his third four-goal haul of the season in Saturday’s derby clash.

And in the process he surpassed his five-minute hat-trick against Walkington in the East Riding Senior Cup by registering his first three goals in a devastating four-minute spell.

The visitors had taken a seventh-minute lead but conceded 10 minutes later before Day’s burst put the game in Town’s favour before half-time.

Town extended their lead immediately after half-time and as the game entered time added on, Day helped himself to a fourth goal.

The Seasiders made one change from the side that lost at Parkgate with Andy Norfolk replacing Chris Adams after recovering from an ankle injury.

Hall Road included nine former Bridlington players in their squad of 16.

After a frantic start to the game Rangers broke the ice when Danny Norton forced his way into the penalty area and despite the attention of goalkeeper and two defenders, he fired low past Jody Barford into the far corner.

Ex-Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock made a double save from Joel Sutton and following another save by the custodian, Chris Jenkinson’s header scraped the crossbar from the resulting corner.

Hitchcock, however, was at fault in the 17th minute when he failed to hold a cross from Lewis Dennison and Norfolk collected the loose ball to strike it home for the equaliser.

Town were quicker to the ball and gradually took control of the game to go into half-time 4-1 ahead.

Eight minutes before the break Rikki Paylor’s free-kick from 10 yards inside the Hall Road half was touched on by Sutton to Day, who hit it past Hitchcock.

Two minutes later a through-ball to Day caught out the Rangers defence and the striker went on to round Hitchcock before planting it into an empty net.

A further minute on Day rounded off his lightning spell by collecting another through-ball to finish with confidence and complete his hat-trick.

Town were relentless and just over a minute after the restart a corner was steered goalwards by Paylor and although there was a handball by a defender, ref David Jones waited to see the outcome and after the ball crossed the line he awarded a goal.

Hall Road came more into the game and at times it was end-to-end but Town’s defence remained unmoved and just as the 90-minute mark approached, Paylor sent Danny Buttle away on the left and from his cross Day’s first-time finish left Hitchcock rooted to the spot to round off a convincing 6-1 victory.

Just before the final whistle Hitchcock tipped over a vicious effort from substitute, and former Brid Ranger, Archie Brown.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Rangers players, who were returning to their former home hoping to cause an upset, but they had no answer to Town’s pressure and in particular Day’s prolific goalscoring.

Brid Town: Barford, Robson, Buttle, Paylor, Jenkinson (c), Knaggs, Dennison (Smith 72), Taylor, Day, Norfolk (Adams 65), Sutton (Brown 72)

Unused subs: Williamson

Hall Road: Hitchcock, Owen, Whittingham (Tollett 75). Belcher, Bruce, Harman, Bennett (c), Griffin (Lewis 84), Norton, Spinks (Clark 79), Binns.

Unused subs: Janney (Gk), O’Malley

Referee: David Jones

Attendance: 171

On Saturday Town are in Nottinghamshire to play Rudy Funk’s leaders AFC Mansfield.

It will be a big task for the Seasiders because the Bulls have turned their Forest Town Arena ground into a fortress and the only game they have lost there was to Boston United in the FA Cup.

In the league they have won 10 of their 12 games with the other two being draws against Maltby Main and local rivals Rainworth Miners’ Welfare.