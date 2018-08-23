Brid skipper Jake set to miss FA Cup clash

Bridlington Town skipper Jake Day looks set to miss Saturday’s big FA Cup clash with Garforth Town due to an ankle injury.

Last season’s top scorer missed the 1-0 home win against Knaresborough Town at Queensgate on Tuesday night, and fears he may be out for a few weeks.

Day said: “I think it is ankle ligament damage.

“I am going to see Danny Brunton this week so he can have a look at it, but I don’t think I will be fit for Saturday.

“I might be out for two to three weeks.”

The former Scarborough marksman added: “I’ll be going down to watch the game on Saturday to support the lads.

“I’m gutted I’m not playing but I wish the lads all the best against Garforth.”

A 29th-minute effort from Shaq McKenzie proved to be the crucial strike which earned Bridlington all three points against Knaresborough on Tuesday.

This was a great result for the Seasiders on the back of a disappointing 4-1 loss at NCEL Premier Division pacesetters Maltby Main the previous weekend.

Town boss Curtis Woodhouse said after the game: “Good win tonight for Bridlington Town, lads absolutely grafted and beat a very good side in Knaresborough. On to the next one.”

The Seasiders had the better of the first half, with McKenzie’s goal handing them a served lead at the half-time interval.

Brid also had the better chances in the second half but failed to add to their tally but did enough to secure the three points, despite substitute Colin Heath and striker Brad Walker having chances for the visitors.