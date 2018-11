Bridlington Town won 2-1 on the road at Sculcoates Amateurs to progress in the East Riding County FA Senior Cup.

Town sealed a hard-fought win against the Humber Premier Division outfit courtesy of goals from Jake Day and Alex Bannister.

The Seasiders move into the third round after their victory.

Brett Agnew's side are back in action next Saturday when they return to NCEL Premier Division action against Liversedge at Queensgate.