Brid Rovers Veterans complete the double with final win

Bridlington Rovers Veterans completed a league and cup double in their debut Hull Veterans League season, beating Hemingbrough United 3-1 in the Division Four Cup final.

The game started fairly evenly with both sides struggling with the hard pitch and uneven bounce.

Brid took the lead when a defensive mix-up allowed Danny Brunton to race away and lob the advancing keeper with a fine finish on 25 minutes.

Rovers were under pressure for most of the first half, relying on counter-attacks.

Two good chances were created for Jonny Pilmoor and Trev Tindall, but neither resulted in goals.

Hemingbrough were gradually getting into the game and in the last five minutes of the half they came so close to levelling things up as they hit the bar twice.

The equaliser did eventually come five minutes into the second half when a half- asleep Rovers let Dave Tomlinson came up with a rare goal to make it 1-1 from close-range after good work from their left hand side.

Unfortunately for Hemingbrough parity only lasted five minutes before Brid were once again back in front as Trev Tindall ran onto a through-ball by Dave Tindall and coolly rounded the advancing keeper and slotted into the empty net.

Rovers now made five subsitutions where the tireless Simon Tibbett, John Booth, Andrew Garbutt, Ben Lawry and Graham Moore all went off for a well-deserved rest, with Pete Clarkson, Simon Vickers, Ashley Cresswell, Mark Stockdale and Dan Emmott all coming on.

The fresh legs of these subs seemed to have an impact when five minutes later Brid had an opportunity to put the game to bed but they missed a gilt-edged chance and they almost paid for that miss as Hemingbrough were then awarded a penalty five minutes afterwards.

The penalty was put wide and Brid went down the other end and hit the post as the game opened up.

Hemingbrough thought they had equalised as they had a header dramatically cleared off the line by Nick Brunton.

Brid did eventually go 3-1 up six minutes from time when Danny Brunton scored his second with another quality finish.

Rovers had a couple more chances late on to really seal it but in the end it finished 3-1.

It was a well-deserved win from the Brid side, a solid performance all round especially from the central midfield three of man of the match Danny Brunton, Dan Bemrose and Jonny Pilmoor.