Brid Rovers Ladies see off title rivals Pinefleet

Bridlington Rovers Ladies hit top form to earn a 4-2 home win against East Riding Women’s League title rivals Pinefleet Wolfreton on Sunday afternoon.

This was always going to be a very tough clash with the visitors in great form and starting the game above Rovers in the league.

Rovers started brightly and were soon one goal up with a Vicky Stonehouse through ball for Amy Ward to slot home.

The visitors came back strongly and soon equalised through Ellie Medforth.

Both teams were playing some excellent football in a very even game.

Rovers went 2-1 up before half-time when an Amy Thompson strike found it’s way past the keeper and into the net.

Once again Pinefleet responded well and put Rovers under pressure, but the Bridlington side went into the break leading by a single goal.

The second half was once again a very even contest for long periods with both teams playing some very good football.

Rovers started to get on top with midfielder Ellie Harding putting in a massive shift for the home side.

Rovers made it 3-1 when Ward raced clear and finished neatly into the bottom corner.

The home side pulled into a three-goal advantage soon after with Ward completing her hat-trick with a powerful strike after a lay-off from her fellow forward Josie Groves.

Pinefleet scored their second goal in the final few minutes of the game to make the final score 4-2.

The player of the match award went to Ward who secured another hat-trick to continue her excellent form this season, notching 21 times in 11 appearances.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies manager Mark Womersley said: “This was a massive win for us, Pinefleet are a very good footballing side with some very good players.

“Ellie put in an excellent performance from start to finish.

“Amy Ward claimed the player of the match award thanks to her three brilliant finishes, claiming another hat-trick.”

Bridlington Rovers: Shalgosky, Newlove, Marsden, Elvin, Cloherty, Hanson, Harding, Kendrick, Thompson, Stonehouse, Ward.

Used substitutes: Mitchell, Mallen, Groves, McLean.