Brid Rovers Ladies handed walkover in FA Cup opener

Bridlington Rovers Ladies’ first-ever game in the SSE Women’s FA Cup has been conceded by visitors Leeds Medic & Dentists.

The sides were due to meet on Sunday, but Rovers now progress to an first round qualifying round game at Rotherham United or Bradford Park Avenue a week on Sunday.

Rovers boss Mark Womersley said: “It’s a massive honour being in the FA Cup as we are the only ladies team in the East Riding to enter apart from Hull City-

“We know every game we go into we are likely to be underdogs, but the FA Cup is made for underdogs.

“We’ve made some excellent signings and are hoping to push on in the league this season, so an FA Cup run will only help the confidence and give us big match experience.”