Brid Rovers Ladies edge rivals in thriller

Bridlington Rovers Ladies claimed a superb 3-2 home win against Hull Kingston, maintaining their unbeaten start to the East Riding Women’s League against a side who were also undefeated before this clash.

Rovers started the brighter of the two sides, creating several early goalscoring chances with Amy Ward, Amy Thompson and Josie Groves all coming close.

Despite this it was the visitors who scored first when Demi Thomas got on the end of an Amy Smales corner.

Rovers responded well piling on the pressure but ultimately not forcing the Kingston keeper into serious action.

The visitors always looked a threat on the break but the back four of Hannah Mitchell, Mel Marsden, Dani Kendrick and Kennedy Elvin stood strong limiting the visitors to very few chances.

Brid Rovers debutante keeper Leah Shalgosky made a smart save to keep the score at 1-0 before Groves made it level after converting an Ellie Harding cross.

Rovers had more chances with Ward and Thompson coming close again but at the break it was 1-1.

The second half saw Rovers come out strong but once again the visitors took the lead with a fast break with Tonya Wild-Storr firing into the top corner.

Rovers continued to press and soon got back on level terms with Marsden getting on the end of a Vicky Stonehouse free-kick.

The Brid sidesoon got in front for the first time when a good passing move saw Ward force a great save from the Kingston keeper Helen Fisher only for Groves to follow in and claim her second goal of the game.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the remaining but Rovers saw out the remainder of the game defending well and looking dangerous on the break.

Rovers boss Mark Womersley said: “This was a massive win for us and really puts us in a great position in the league.

“It was a real team effort, we looked good going forward and solid at the back against a very good counter-attacking team.

“The player of the match award went to Mel Marsden who was brilliant at the back and score a vital equaliser.

“We have another tough game this week away to AFC Preston, who won the league last season.”