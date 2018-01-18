Brid Rangers Tigers win seven-goal thriller

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-14s claimed a 4-3 win at home to Willerby Jags in a thrilling match on Sunday.

The Tigers started brightly, the Jags keeper making fine saves from Charlie McCloud and George Jewitt-Knott.

Moments later great play from the impressive Alfie Hutchinson and Dillan Khan down the right found skipper Cam Smith, who side-footed into the corner from 18 yards.

Soon it was two, this time Khan played in Hutchinson whose angled drive found the far corner.

Almost from the re-start Tigers pressed the self-destruct button, conceding a sloppy corner from which the Jags defender headed past Freddie Webster from three yards.

The Jags now had their tails up and soon added another two goals to go in 3-2 ahead at the interval.

After the break,the Tigers got back on level terms, Conor Benson put Tyler Nasser through on goal, and he finished exquisitely, chipping the keeper from 20 yards.

With Ben Sanderson, Will Ross and man of the match Corey Jackson getting to grips with the Jags forwards, the Tigers now had the bit between their teeth and were looking for the winner, but on numerous occasions the Jags defended resiliently to block anything that the Tigers threw at them.

With time running out the game looked to be heading for a draw, but the Tigers had other ideas.

Khan’s cross found Louis Harper at the back post, he kept the ball alive and lifted it into the centre to find Smith who planted his brave header past the onrushing Jags keeper to give Tigers the three points they deserved.

Bridlington Rangers Dynamos Under-14s romped to an 8-1 home win against Driffield Leopards.

The game remained goalless until the 20th minute when Oscar Shippey’s sweetly-struck shot flew in.

Alex Johnson doubled the lead with a tidy finish, and Liam Wilson added a third with a lofted effort from distance.

Jacob Scott made it 4-0, eventually nodding in after the bar was hit twice.

It was 5-0 at the break as Shippey grabbed his second with a fierce shot from the right that the keeper parried into the net.

After the break a superb goal gave Driffield hope, and keeper Dylan Jones produced a number of decent saves to keep Rangers well clear.

Shippey completed his hat-trick to make it 6-1, before Johnson’s right-footed thunderbolt made it seven.

The scoring was completed in injury-time when Harrison Brompton tapped in at close range, a wonderful team moment as he was mobbed by all his teammates.

Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-11s earned a 3-0 win at Hull United Reds.

Rangers were unfortunately missing defender Harry Finney due to an illness so they were very short at the back, midfielders Dalton Green, Brodie Sedman, Blake Parlett and Rylee Blackford all covered to help Logan Carter throughout the game.

This was a very tight clash with Falcons not able to make chances count in the first half.

It wasn’t until later on in the second half when Ethan Collins fired home a shot after a break from the defence.

Green added a second goal with a quick reaction from a driven cross.

Collins hit his second in the last minute with a fantastic effort into the top corner.

The man of the match was awarded to Parlett and front man Collins.