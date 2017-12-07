Brid Rangers Scorpions thrash Victoria Dock

Bridlington Rangers Scorpions Under-13s continued their 100% winning start at the top of their Hull & District Youth League division with an 11-3 win against Victoria Dock.

TJ Lownes opened the scoring early on with a well-taken strike that hit the back of the net from distance.

Josh Davey made it two with a trademark run and shot from the left just before Scorpions added a third early on when Dan Milner used his strength to beat the defence and fire home.

Scorpions looked like they would run away with the game but Victoria Dock scored two brilliant goals to pull themselves back into the game.

Victoria Dock pressed hard for an equaliser but the defence of Harvie Retallic, Kasim Chaudhary, Harvey Gibbons and Ty Tulley stood firm but Josh Mitchell still had to make two fine saves to keep them at bay.

Scorpions began to settle again and take control when Milner fired in his second after a great ball from Joel Carpenter.

Scorpions tightened their grip further when they were awarded a penalty which Owen Tibbett dispatched with style for the fifth.

This lead was soon extended when Davey scored another.

Max Creed got his first of two with a far post tap-in shortly before his second with a clinical strike from close- range, after Riley Potts provided his best of four assists, beating two visiting defenders to lay off a great pass for Creed.

Arnie Tindall capped a fine performance with a well-struck goal from distance that flew into the bottom left corner for Scorpions’ ninth.

Victoria Dock refused to give up and used good strength to challenge the Bridlington side and soon scored a third.

Jack Hebb worked tirelessly up front and got his just rewards with his only goal of the afternoon before Milner completed the scoring with a well-struck shot into the top corner for his hat-trick.

The Scorpions managers players of the match were Riley Potts and Arnie Tindall.

Bridlington Rangers Dynamos Under-14s ultimately suffered a 8-1 home defeat against the Myton League leaders Scholes Park Raiders.

The away team’s early pressure saw them take an early lead but to Dynamos’ credit they fought themselves back into the game.

Alex Johnson shot wide when one-on-one with the keeper and Liam Wilson also fired wide from distance.

Two further goals before half-time put the away side 3-0 up at the break.

In the second half a magnificent 20-yard shot made it 4-0 before the very good away side added another two.

A fine move involving Evan Jemison down the left wing saw him cross to Liam Wilson to tap in deservedly get the Dynamos a consolation.

Two further away goals made the final score 8-1.

Regardless of the score Dylan Jones was excellent in goal, making a string of fine saves and never made a single mistake, with Oliver Carr and Oscar Shippey, along with Liam Wilson, also getting stuck in.

Bridlington Rangers Eagles Under-12s had a great 8-4 away win against Kingston Tigers, helping the second-placed side keep in touching distance of the league leaders.

Bridlington Rangers Galaxy Under-14s travelled to Tickton with only 10 men and did themselves proud, even though they were beaten 6-1.

Bridlington Rangers Lions Under-16s dropped points when they lost 3-1 against Elloughton Blackburn in a tough encounter.