Brid Rangers Lions Under-16s beat Courts to take top spot

Bridlington Rangers Lions Under-16s replaced Courts at the top of the Hull & District Youth League table after winning a keenly-contested encounter 1-0.

Courts got off to the better start forcing keeper Daniel King into some early saves.

Level at half-time the game started to open up and Rangers came close through efforts from James Precious, Cameron Alexander and Brandon Clayton.

However Rangers defence of Stanley Brown, Ross Reed, Manny Goacher and Zac Williamson had to stand firm under intense pressure from the opposition.

The game was mainly fought in the midfield area and Rangers midfield of Adam Ellis, George Pudsey, Ishmael Keegan, Rhys Kelly and Cameron Alexander had to cope with trying to keep a tight line while creating chances at the other end.

The only goal of the game came from a long clearance from King that bounced nicely for Rory Alexander to head past the oncoming keeper from 20 yards.

This kicked Courts into action and the Lions had to stand firm with some breathtaking saves from King seeing them over the finishing line.

The men of the match were King, Keegan and Goacher.

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-14s finally got back to league action with a 5-1 win at Cottingham Rangers Panthers.

Tigers were stunned by an early Panthers goal and it was nearly 2-0 moments later. Corey Jackson covering well from left-back to snuff out the danger.

Tigers then started to get a grip on the game with Will Ross, Alfie Hutchinson and Ben Sanderson now getting to grips with the forwards.

Jack O’Shea latched onto a Charlie McCloud pass, rounded the keeper but almost from nowhere the defender managed to clear.

O’Shea made no mistake two minutes later though, Cameron Smith’s excellent diagonal ball found the striker who made no mistake from 18 yards to finish past the on-rushing keeper to draw Tigers level.

Another underhit backpass from the Cottingham defence was picked up by that man O’Shea, who won the battle with the keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net to put Tigers into the lead.

With half-time looming Cottingham should have been level, first a mad scramble in the six-yard box resulted in Conor Artley, in the Tigers goal, parrying the ball away to safety and then the Cottingham forward failed to hit the target when well placed.

But it was Tigers who got the killer goal just before the break.

Conor Benson won the ball back 30 yards from goal and fed fellow midfielder Smith, Smith twisted and turned and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net to give the keeper no chance.

Tigers started the second half much more brightly and had numerous chances to extend their lead.

O’Shea had a shot well saved by the keeper after great work by Tyler Nasser and then George Jewitt-Knott’s persistent work down the right brought a good save from the keeper.

Louis Harper then won Tigers a corner down the left, O’Shea’s ball in was destined for the head of Smith until the defender pulled him to the ground and the ref had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, man of the match Jackson stepped up and coolly dispatched the ball into the corner.

O’Shea netted a fifth after a great through-ball from Dillan Khan.