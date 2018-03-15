Brid Rangers Dynamos blown away by Park's second-half surge

Bridlington Rangers Dynamos Under-14s suffered a 9-2 defeat in their Hull & District Youth Football League clash at Scholes Park Raiders on Sunday.

A tough second half led to a heavy defeat in a game against opponents who maintained their 100% record .

In an entertaining first half only poor defending separated the teams.

Scholes Park opened the scoring on seven minutes with a shot from the right that flew into the corner .

They added a second on 22 minutes when Dylan Jones was crowded by a number of forwards and the ball found its way into the net.

The Dynamos did have moments going forward and Oscar Shippey had a number of decent half chances.

After the interval the Dynamos came out fighting, and two quick goals stunned Scholes Park to bring the game back to level terms.

Evan Jemison tapping in on 37 minutes and Oliver Carr barging his way through three minutes later.

The Raiders were on the rack but sadly Brid lost their captain due to injury and lost shape and movement, allowing Scholes Park to fire in seven more goals to win 9-2.

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-11s played host to Withernsea on Sunday.

Brid started the match reasonably well, passing was fairly accurate and players were maintaining the majority of possession.

After a couple of positive runs and half chances the deadlock was broken, a fine kick out of the hands from Josh Stuart in goal bounced kindly for Charlie De’Ath to lose his marker and slide the ball home.

Pumas continued to have most of the ball, Withernsea offering little threat but anything they did offer was dealt with comfortably by the back three and keeper.

Pumas forced a corner, Charlie De’Ath swung in the ball for the smallest player on the Pumas team, Leon Winter to stoop in late and crash an excellent header into the roof of the net.

The second half was a different game.

Withernsea played with much more purpose and passion, with Pumas starting to panic a little and the half-time changes adding to the uncertainty.

Withernsea were targeting their attacks down the centre where the pace of their number 11 was dangerous.

One of these forays forward caught out the Pumas defence and the striker finished neatly.

The Brid defence then managed to sit deep to deal with the long ball and the pacy attacks, Oliver Male, Winter and Bradley Frew tackling with authority and cleaning up most attacks.

Pumas were a little ragged giving the ball away to cheaply but to their credit fighting to win it back again.

An excellent double save from Josh Stuart kept the Pumas in front.

Francis Davis crossed the ball into the box, after a scramble the ball fell to Evan James, who managed to get the ball out of his feet and fire into the net.

This calmed the Pumas down and they began to play better football again.

An attempted clearance from the Withernsea defence hit their own player, Riley Dearing didn’t give up the chase and just beat the keeper to the ball and finished well from a tight angle.

The second half had been an excellent competition despite scrappy football.

Parents man of the match went to Winter, while managers man of the match was Oliver Male.