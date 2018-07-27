Brid keeper Abi handed England call-up

Bridlington’s Abi Wallace has been handed a call-up to train with the England Under-15s squad.

The 13-year-old former Burlington Jackdaws keeper has earned this honour by catching the eye with club York City.

She will join up with the England set-up at Loughborough’s Welbeck College on August 15 to 17 and if she impresses then she could be asked to go on a trip to Belgium.

She said: “I have been doing well with York, playing for the Under-16s, which is above my age-group.

“I was selected after impressing one of the England coaches, who came to watch a game.

“I’m really proud to be going, I want to go as far as I can with it, but we’ll have to see how things go.”